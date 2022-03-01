Rep. Lee Zeldin receives the NY GOP endorsement for governor but will face primary challenges

New York Republicans met to nominate Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor. But he faces a primary challenge from other candidates, including Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who upstaged the convention when he brought his father with him.

Delegates chose Zeldin to face Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking election to the post she filled when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned after sexual harassment allegations. Zeldin told the delegates that he is on a “rescue mission” to save New York State.

“All New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point right now and they are desperate for us to be successful in this efforts to restore balance in Albany,” Zeldin said. “To fire Kathy Hochul and Brian Benjamin.”

Zeldin says as governor he’d undo recent changes to the state’s bail laws that he claims are linked to the state’s rising crime rates. Many Republican candidates have tried to link recent bail reform measures to crime rates that have increased nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also says he’d fight for parents’ rights to steer education policies that effect their children.

But Zeldin first faces primary challenges. Independent businessman Harry Wilson entered the race a few weeks ago and has already begun an aggressive advertising campaign. He says he decided to enter the race because he’s concerned that the state’s policies will adversely affect his children.

“I cannot shake the dark fear that their present is better than their future, and I refuse to accept that,” Wilson said. “I will not sit idly by while career politicians destroy our state.”

Karen DeWitt / NYS Public Radio GOP gubernatorial candidate Harry Wilson addresses delegates at the state convention on March 1, 2022.

Andrew Giuliani will also be collecting signatures to get on the primary ballot.

His father, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and advisor to former President Donald Trump, accompanied his son. He was the second person to sign the petition.

Giuliani says his son “has what it takes” to become governor, and he condemned GOP leaders for not giving his son 25% of the delegates’ votes to avoid the petitioning process, a courtesy often extended to challengers in the past.

“I don’t think a professional politician can beat her,” Giuliani said, referring to Hochul. “What they are doing with this dictated convention is very damaging.”

He said the convention was stifling the popular vote, calling its members "the elite."

Karen DeWitt / NYS Public Radio Rudy Giuliani (R) signs his son Andrew's (L) nominating petition to be on the GOP primary ballot for governor.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2014, will also be petitioning to be on the primary ballot.

“I stand before you today as the most viable general election candidate,” Astorino said. “Someone who can rally the base while also appealing to Democrats and independents. No one else can do that.”

Astorino argues that he can help win in bluer suburbs like his home county.

