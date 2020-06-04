Cuomo advises protesters: Get coronavirus test

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging the thousands of New Yorkers who are participating in social justice protests to get tested for the coronavirus to help prevent another potential outbreak.

Cuomo said there are enough tests available now for everyone who participated in a protest to get tested. He said even though most demonstrators wore masks, it was a crowded environment, and they should just assume that they were exposed to the virus.

“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” Cuomo said. “The protesters have a civic duty here, also. Be responsible. Get a test.”

He said the state now has over 700 testing sites.

The governor said the results of 50,000 tests conducted Wednesday show the rate of the virus is down significantly.

The number of people who tested positive in New York City, Long Island, western New York and the Capital Region range from just 1% to 2%, compared to a high of 26% in New York City and 20% on Long Island just six weeks ago.

Cuomo said the shutdowns, wearing of masks and social distancing worked, and he does not want to see those numbers climb again.