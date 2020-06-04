© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Cuomo advises protesters: Get coronavirus test

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
6-3_cuomo_govs_office_photo.jpg
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office
/
Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his daily briefing on June 3.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging the thousands of New Yorkers who are participating in social justice protests to get tested for the coronavirus to help prevent another potential outbreak. 

Cuomo said there are enough tests available now for everyone who participated in a protest to get tested. He said even though most demonstrators wore masks, it was a crowded environment, and they should just assume that they were exposed to the virus. 

“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” Cuomo said. “The protesters have a civic duty here, also. Be responsible. Get a test.”  

He said the state now has over 700 testing sites. 

The governor said the results of 50,000 tests conducted Wednesday show the rate of the virus is down significantly.

The number of people who tested positive in New York City, Long Island, western New York and the Capital Region range from just 1% to 2%, compared to a high of 26% in New York City and 20% on Long Island just six weeks ago.

Cuomo said the shutdowns, wearing of masks and social distancing worked, and he does not want to see those numbers climb again.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
