Cuomo says 'good riddance' to news that Trump is changing residence to Florida

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “good riddance” to the news that President Donald Trump is changing his official residence from New York to Florida.

Cuomo said he believes Trump is changing his state of residence to avoid New York prosecutors’ requests for the president’s taxes, which he has never released publicly.

“I think his lawyers think this will help his legal case,” said Cuomo. “Where he can now say, ‘Well, New York doesn’t have right to my taxes, I’m no longer a resident of New York.’ ”

Nick Langworthy, the state’s Republican Party chair, said the real reason Trump is leaving is New York’s highest tax rates, which are among the highest in the nation, and what Langworthy said are Cuomo’s “disastrous policies.”

Cuomo said if Trump is complaining about high taxes in New York, it’s partly because the president helped enact federal tax changes that prevent many in the state from deducting their state and local taxes.