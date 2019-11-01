© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo says 'good riddance' to news that Trump is changing residence to Florida

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 1, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT
Cuomo-Trump.jpg
Provided photos
/
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and President Donald Trump.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “good riddance” to the news that President Donald Trump is changing his official residence from New York to Florida.

Cuomo said he believes Trump is changing his state of residence to avoid New York prosecutors’ requests for the president’s taxes, which he has never released publicly. 

“I think his lawyers think this will help his legal case,” said Cuomo. “Where he can now say, ‘Well, New York doesn’t have right to my taxes, I’m no longer a resident of New York.’ ” 

Nick Langworthy, the state’s Republican Party chair, said the real reason Trump is leaving is New York’s highest tax rates, which are among the highest in the nation, and what Langworthy said are Cuomo’s “disastrous policies.”  

Cuomo said if Trump is complaining about high taxes in New York, it’s partly because the president helped enact federal tax changes that prevent many in the state from deducting their state and local taxes.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
