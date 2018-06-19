© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo says his top priorities unlikely to pass in legislative session that ends Wednesday

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 19, 2018 at 3:25 PM EDT
2018_matt_ryanny_capitol_foggy_morning_mez.jpeg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/

One day before the scheduled end of the legislative session, Governor Cuomo says he’s throwing in  the towel on remaining issues, saying Democrats and Republicans, who are evenly divided in the State Senate, are too dug in right now for compromise.

“I never expected a grand bargain,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo says he would have liked to have seen action on his red flag bill to allow teachers to petition a judge to temporarily take away a student’s guns if they present a danger to themselves or others.  Also left on the table; bail reform, early voting measures and the child victims act, which would  give victims of childhood sexual abuse their day in court.

Cuomo says the items will become campaign issues instead and the voters will make the final decision in November.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
