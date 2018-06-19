Cuomo says his top priorities unlikely to pass in legislative session that ends Wednesday

One day before the scheduled end of the legislative session, Governor Cuomo says he’s throwing in the towel on remaining issues, saying Democrats and Republicans, who are evenly divided in the State Senate, are too dug in right now for compromise.

“I never expected a grand bargain,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo says he would have liked to have seen action on his red flag bill to allow teachers to petition a judge to temporarily take away a student’s guns if they present a danger to themselves or others. Also left on the table; bail reform, early voting measures and the child victims act, which would give victims of childhood sexual abuse their day in court.

Cuomo says the items will become campaign issues instead and the voters will make the final decision in November.