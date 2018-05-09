Assembly sets AG interviews

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced plans for an open interview process for the legislature to appoint a new state attorney general, now that Eric Schneiderman has resigned over domestic violence allegations.

Heastie said public interviews of candidates to fill the vacant seat will take place May 15 and 16, and are open to anyone who submits a resume and cover letter by the end of the day on Friday.

Heastie said the process could also help clarify viable candidates before the state party conventions happen on May 22.

“This is actually a good thing with the upcoming conventions coming,” Heastie said. “People who want to be attorney general in both parties can put themselves on early display.”

Because Democrats have more members in the Legislature, they are likely to choose the replacement. Senate Republicans have declined to participate.

Heastie said the acting attorney general, Barbara Underwood, is also invited to interview for the job. Underwood is not thought to be interested in running for the office, so the invitation means that Democrats could seek to appoint a placeholder until elections are held in November.