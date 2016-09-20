Legislature’s Popularity Rises, Poll Shows

The New York State Legislature is more popular these days, according to a Siena College poll.

Spokesman Steve Greenberg said the Senate’s 48 percent favorable rating is the highest in the poll’s history, and the Assembly is not far behind, at 44 percent.

“I don’t know why their ratings are as good as they are right now,” Greenberg said. “It bodes well for incumbent legislators.”

Both former leaders of the Legislature are facing stiff prison sentences for corruption. But no lawmakers have been arrested in more than a year, and the Legislature is out of session.

Senate GOP spokesman Scott Reif said the public is reacting to the Senate’s recent achievements, including a record level of education aid and a large tax cut for the middle class.

The Senate also approved two traditionally non-Republican but popular items, as did the Democratic-led Assembly — raising the state’s minimum wage and enacting paid family leave.