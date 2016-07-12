© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rural Schools Worry About Future School Funding

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 12, 2016 at 12:35 PM EDT
7-12ruralschoolpanle.jpg
Center for Rural Schools
/
Kyle Belokopitsky speaks on panel at Center for Rural Schools meeting in Cooperstown, along with Association of School Superintendents' Bob Lowry and political analyst Bruce Gyory. Moderated by Karen DeWitt

It’s summer vacation for school children, leaders of New York’s rural schools are worrying about the new school year, and say they are squeezed by a tax cap and other factors.

The legislature approved record funding for schools  this year, but representatives of rural school district, many with impoverished families and students, worry that if the economy turns, the funding will dry up. They say they are already strapped with a tax cap that this year amounts to a near zero percent increase, while costs are rising. Kyle Belokopitsky, with the New York State PTA, who spoke on a panel, says while New York has some of the wealthiest areas and school districts in the nation, it also has some of the poorest.

“Poverty is real,” she said.

The rural school leaders say they want lawmakers to reform of the decade old school funding formula, to make it more equitable to help school districts in need.

