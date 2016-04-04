Hillary Clinton Speaks at High School in Former Mill Town

Hillary Clinton talked a lot about the economy when she spoke at a rally in Cohoes Monday night.

Speaking to a crowd of around 2000 who waited for hours in the cold to hear the address at Cohoes high school, Clinton focused on economic issues, saying she’d push for rebuilding crumbling infrastructures , and mentioning the on going water crisis in nearby Hoosick Falls. She also promised to bring back jobs to the once thriving mill town and other struggling cities in New York.

“I will be the President who brings manufacturing back to upstate New York and America,” Clinton said, to loud cheers.

Clinton says she’d punish companies who take jobs overseas and called the practice of inversion, the relocation of company headquarters elsewhere for tax breaks, a perversion.

She mentioned her rival in the Democratic primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders just once, saying Sander’s idea for free college would allow Donald Trump’s kids to attend school for free. She says her plan to bring down student debt and make college more affordable is better.