New York Prepares for Possible Storm Damage

Governor Cuomo says he’s already making preparations, in case Hurricane Joaquin hits New York full force in the coming days.

Cuomo says he’s staffing up emergency operations centers, notifying national guard offices that they might have to be deployed, and having work crews clear any trouble spots known to be prone to flooding, even though the track of the storm is still somewhat uncertain.

“I have learned the hard way that it is better to prepare for the worst,” said Cuomo , who has as governor faced three major hurricane type storms, Sandy Irene and Lee as well as a seven foot snowfall in Western New York.

“In the past we did not take the worst case scenario into consideration and we paid the price,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says the state is much better prepared with new seawalls, 4 miles of barriers , submarine doors at some tunnels and hundreds of new generators, including generator powered pumping stations. But the governor cautions that “you never know” how a storm will play out, and concedes “you cannot be ready for everything”.