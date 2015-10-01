© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New York Prepares for Possible Storm Damage

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 1, 2015 at 4:13 PM EDT
stock_capitol_photo__2_edited.jpg

Governor Cuomo says he’s already making  preparations, in case Hurricane Joaquin hits New York full force in the coming days.

Cuomo says he’s staffing up emergency operations centers, notifying national guard offices that they might have to be deployed,  and having work crews clear any trouble spots known to be prone to flooding, even though the track of the storm is still somewhat uncertain.

“I have learned the hard way that it is better to prepare for the worst,” said Cuomo , who has as governor  faced three major hurricane type storms, Sandy Irene and Lee as well as a seven foot snowfall in Western New York.

“In the past we did not take the worst case scenario into consideration and we paid the price,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says the state is much better prepared with new seawalls, 4 miles of barriers , submarine doors at some tunnels and hundreds of new generators, including generator powered  pumping stations. But the governor cautions that “you never know” how a storm will play out, and concedes “you cannot be ready for everything”.

Tags

Arts & Life1