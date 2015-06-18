Lawmakers Revive Rent Laws for Five Days

The legislative session is now likely to go into next week, as ​Governor Cuomo and ​lawmakers ​have agreed to renew New York City’s rent laws for five days, ​​as they ​struggle to reach final deals on that and other remaining issues.

The leader of the State Senate, John Flanagan, said he’d allow Senators to go home for a few days, after they finish their business Thursday evening, even though there are no agreements with the Assembly or Governor Cuomo on the New York City rent laws, a related tax break for real estate developers, and an education tax credit.

“I don’t see any reason why our members need to be here,” said Flanagan, who said his house has already passed it’s own versions of many of the bills.

Senator Flanagan says the Assembly could end the session now, by simply passing the Senate’s bills.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who had his own meeting with the governor, says he’s not ready to do that, and says the Assembly will remain in town at least through Friday afternoon before adjourning until next Tuesday.

“We still have work to do,” said Heastie.

Between now and next Tuesday, Cuomo and lawmakers hope to finalize an agreement on renewing the rent laws for a longer time period, and perhaps agree on the education tax credit sought by the governor.