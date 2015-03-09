© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Legislature, in One House Budgets, Reject Key Cuomo Provisions

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 9, 2015 at 5:30 PM EDT
3-9TaxCreditAntiBarb_B_0.jpg
Opponents of Governor Cuomo's education tax credit hold a press conference in Albany Monday. Speaking is Barbara Bartoletti, of the League of Women Voters. Supporters also made their case Monday

The legislature is releasing their one house budget plans, and Assembly Democrats and Senate Republicans have each  rejected a key provision sought by Governor Cuomo.

Assembly Democrats left out of their budget Cuomo’s education tax credit, which would allow donors to give money to the private or public school of their choice and receive nearly full credit for the donation on their state taxes. Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, an Ithaca Democrat, says the measure has not been popular with her colleagues.

“Certainly, there’s strong feeling that this is a very bad idea,” said Lifton, who compared the proposal  to vouchers .

Lifton later said that there is also “clearly some strong support” for the education tax credit,  and 50 Democrats are on record backing the measure.  Supporters say it offers children  at failing public schools a chance out of poverty.

In the Senate, Republicans left in the tax credit but took  out the Dream Act, which would provide  college aid to immigrants.  Cuomo linked the two proposals.

Tags

Arts & Life1