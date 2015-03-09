Legislature, in One House Budgets, Reject Key Cuomo Provisions

The legislature is releasing their one house budget plans, and Assembly Democrats and Senate Republicans have each rejected a key provision sought by Governor Cuomo.

Assembly Democrats left out of their budget Cuomo’s education tax credit, which would allow donors to give money to the private or public school of their choice and receive nearly full credit for the donation on their state taxes. Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, an Ithaca Democrat, says the measure has not been popular with her colleagues.

“Certainly, there’s strong feeling that this is a very bad idea,” said Lifton, who compared the proposal to vouchers .

Lifton later said that there is also “clearly some strong support” for the education tax credit, and 50 Democrats are on record backing the measure. Supporters say it offers children at failing public schools a chance out of poverty.

In the Senate, Republicans left in the tax credit but took out the Dream Act, which would provide college aid to immigrants. Cuomo linked the two proposals.