© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Poll finds NYers Are Scrooges When it Comes to Pay Raise for State Lawmakers

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 19, 2014 at 2:45 PM EST
12-3CapitolStockBB_0.jpg

A new poll finds New Yorkers don’t want legislators to gain a pay raise if they agree to ethics reforms by the end of the year.

The Siena College poll finds that 63% of New Yorkers oppose a pay raise for state lawmakers, who earn a base salary of  $79,500 a year for what is technically a part time job.  Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg says voters also say, even though they would like to see reform measures as well as other issue resolved, they still don’t think legislators should be allowed to trade agreements on these items for more pay.

“Do not trade for a pay raise for yourself,” Greenberg says voters are saying to lawmakers. “Because we don’t want to see you get a pay raise.”  

Governor Cuomo has said hopes are dimming for a special session before December 31st to consider a pay raise, because some State Senators have not yet agreed to the ethics reforms.

Tags

Arts & Life1