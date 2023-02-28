121+ live music shows this spring and summer around the Finger Lakes

Here's a curated, chronological list of most of the big concerts happening around Central and Western New York and the Finger Lakes region in March, including a look ahead to the rest of the spring season and beyond into the summer!

Be sure to check in with the venues to purchase tickets, or for updates on each show.

March 1, Regina Spektor, State Theatre, Ithaca

March 1, Matt Nathanson and Stephen Kellogg, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

March 1, Skillet, Main Street Armory, Rochester

March 1, Flogging Molly and Anti-Flag, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse

March 2, Cremona Quartet, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca

March 2, Wolves at the Gate, The L, Horseheads

March 2, Sean Rowe, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

March 2, Matt Nathanson, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

March 3, Sunny War, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 3, Easton Corbin, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

March 3, Jude Roberts, May Memorial UU Society

March 3, Skerryvore, The Egg, Albany

March 3, Creed Bratton, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

March 4, The Wood Brothers, State Theatre, Ithaca

March 4, Larry the Cable Guy, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

March 4, Sean Rowe, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

March 4, Josh Ritter, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

March 4, You Bred Raptors?, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 4, Aqueous and Litz, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

Vitaliy Vorobyov / Courtesy of the artists The Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha.

March 5, DakhaBrakha, State Theatre, Ithaca

March 6, Emily Scott Robinson and Alisa Amador and Violet Bell, Center for the Arts, Homer

March 7, Tossers and Working Class Stiffs, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

March 8, Vanessa Carlton, Center for the Arts, Homer

March 9, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew “Remain in Light” tour, Empire Live, Albany

March 9, Nikki Glaser, State Theatre, Ithaca

Provided / Hank Roberts

March 9, Hank Roberts and Strange Heavy, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 9, Quiet Riot and Hair Nation, The L, Horseheads

March 9, Karan Casey, Community School of Music and Arts, Ithaca

March 9, Life of Agony, Empire Live, Albany

March 10, Canadian Brass, Corning Museum of Glass

March 10-11, Driftwood, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 10, Adawagin Pratt with Symphoria, Smith Opera House, Geneva

March 10, Ichi-Bons and The Televisionaries, Lux Bar, Rochester

March 11, Guy Davis, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego

March 11, Thank You Scientist, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

March 11, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Main Street Armory, Rochester

March 11, America, Kodak Center, Rochester

March 11, Mark O’Connor, The Egg, Albany

March 11, David Wilcox, Greece Baptist Church, Rochester

March 11, Adam Ezra Group, Munson-Proctor-Williams Museum, Utica

March 11, Jeffrey Gaines, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

Mark Wilson / Provided Club d'Elf

March 11, Club d’Elf, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 11, Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration, Anderson Center, Binghamton

March 11, Robert Cray Band, Smith Opera House, Geneva

March 11, Parmalee, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

March 12, Jackson Stokes and Mattie Schell, The L, Horseheads

March 12, Dogs in a Pile, Buffalo Iron Works

March 12, David Cross, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

March 13, Wishbone Ash, Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo

March 13, Adam Ezra Group, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

March 13-14, Grace Potter, Center for the Arts, Homer

March 14, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, MVP Arena, Albany

March 14, Wishbone Ash, Fanatics Pub, Lima

March 14, Richard Lloyd Group, Perilous, and Thee Isolators, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

March 15, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Center for the Arts, Homer

March 15, Chasity Brown, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

March 15, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

March 15, Dogs in a Pile, Water Street Music Hall, Rochester

March 15, Enter the Haggis, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

Scott Richie / Courtesy of the artist TOTO

March 15, Toto, The Egg, Albany

March 15, Michael Glabicki, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 16, Jackson Stokes, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 16, Dogs in a Pile and Haley Jane, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 16, Journey and Toto, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

March 16, Enter the Haggis, Center for the Arts, Homer

March 16, Dervish, The Smith Opera House, Geneva

March 16, Grace Potter, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

March 16, The Sea The Sea, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

March 17, Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem, May Memorial UU Society

March 17, Cooper Alan, The L, Horseheads

March 17, That Arena Rock Show, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

March 17, Cold, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

March 17, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

March 17, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

March 17, Red Devil Ryders, Lux Bar, Rochester

March 18, Diamond Rio, Touch of Texas, Binghamton

Provided / Jimkata (left to right): Evan Friedell, Packy Lunn, Aaron Gorsch

March 18, Jimkata, Photo City Music Hall, Rochester

March 18, Ghost Funk Orchestra, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 18, Keller Williams, Water Street Music Hall, Rochester

March 18, Aztec Two-Step, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

March 18, Kansas Wine: A Tribute to Primus, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

March 19, James McMurtry, Hangar Theatre, Ithaca

March 19, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 19, Jerry Cantrell, Town Ballroom, Buffalo

March 20, Desmond Jones, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

March 21, YARN and Big Blue House, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

March 21, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

March 22, Blue October, The L, Horseheads

March 22, Baked Shrimp, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

March 22, The Kid LAROI, Upstate Medical Arena at OnCenter, Syracuse

March 22, Jesse Malin and Tommy Stinson, Empire Underground, Albany

March 23, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Hassan Hajjaj / Courtesy of the artist Amadou & Mariam

March 23, Amadou and Mariam, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca

March 23, Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse

March 23, Flashing Astonishers and Auk, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 23, Bruce Hornsby, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

March 23, Elise Trouw, Empire Underground, Albany

March 23, Hawthorne Heights, Town Ballroom, Buffalo

March 23, Bella’s Bartok and Dr. Bacon, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 24, Picture Us Tiny, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

March 24, Baked Shrimp and Roots Collider, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

March 23-28, 1st Annual Scott Lafaro Geneva Jazz Fest, various locations, Geneva

March 25, Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego

March 25, Blake Shelton, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

March 25, Otherworldly Entity, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

March 25, Pop Evil, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

March 26, Spafford, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 26, Furious Bongos, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

March 26, YARN, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

March 28, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, The Smith Opera House, Geneva

March 28, Young Nudy, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

March 28, Melt, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 28, Third Eye Blind, Palace Theater, Albany

March 29, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Anderson Center, Binghamton

March 29, Drug Church and Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

March 30, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

March 30, Blaque Dynamite, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 30, Air Supply, OnCenter Crouse-Hinds Theater, Syracuse

March 31, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

March 31, Dan Pugach Nonet, Deep Dive, Ithaca

March 31, Joshua Hyslop, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

Provided / Almost Queen

March 31, Almost Queen, Forum Theatre, Binghamton

March 31, Florence Dore Band, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

March 31, 1DRFL and Friends Part II, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

March 31, Snakes and Stars, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

APRIL 2023

April 1, Joywave, Empire Live, Albany

April 1, The National Reserve, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

April 1, Florence Dore Band, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

April 1, Stryper and Vixen, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

April 1, The Moxie Strings, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 1, Earth Crisis, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

April 1, Travis Denning, The L, Horseheads

April 2, Twiddle and Yam Yam, State Theatre, Ithaca (postponed from Jan. 27)

April 2, The Queers, The Bug Jar, Rochester

April 4, Tennis, Center for the Arts, Homer

April 5, Strawberry Girls, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

April 5, Bass Drum of Death, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

April 6, Snarky Puppy, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca

April 6, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

April 6, Anvil, Empire Underground, Albany

April 7, Driftwood, The L, Horseheads

April 8, Aaron Lewis, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

April 8, Papadosio and Space Bacon, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

April 8, The Kicks, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

April 13, Stillhouse Junkies, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 13, The Nth Power, Deep Dive, Ithaca

Provided / Pink Talking Fish

April 13, Pink Talking Fish, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

April 13, Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 with Adema, Hed(pe), Crazytown, and Tantric, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

April 13, Chase Rice, Empire Live, Albany

April 13, The Nth Power, Deep Dive, Ithaca

April 14, Morbid Angel, Empire Live, Albany

April 14, Alice Howe and Freebo, May Memorial UU Society

April 14, Old Dominion, MVP Arena, Albany

April 14, Michael Ray, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

April 14, Jeff Dunham, Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton

Kyle Dubiel / NBC The Strokes.

April 14, Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and King Princess, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse

April 15, Fozzy, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

April 15, Naked Noise, #11 Community School of Music and Arts, Ithaca

April 15, Brandon Santini, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 15, Brian McKnight, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

April 15, Jonathan Byrd, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego

April 15, Skid Row, Great White and Kip Winger, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

April 15, August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, Empire Live, Albany

April 16, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

April 16, William Elliott Whitmore, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 16, Trevor Hall, Center for the Arts, Homer

April 16, Hiss Golden Messenger, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

April 16, Dane Cook, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

April 16, Clutch and Amigo the Devil, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls

April 17, Bleed From Within, The L, Horseheads

April 17, Little Feat, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse

April 18, Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 with Adema, Hed(pe), Crazytown, and Tantric, The L, Horseheads

April 18, Little Feat, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

April 18, Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 18, August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, Town Ballroom, Buffalo

April 18, Sepultura and Kreator, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls

April 18, The Mountain Goats, Empire Live, Albany

Galea McGregor / WXPN Father John Misty inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

April 19, Father John Misty, State Theatre, Ithaca

April 19, Trevor Hall, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

April 19, Brit Floyd, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse

April 20, Chase Matthew, The L, Horseheads

April 20, Jeff Lorber, Kodak Center, Rochester

April 20, For King and Country, Blue Cross Arena, Rochester

April 20, Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

April 20, Carolyn Wonderland, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)

April 20, Sophistafunk, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

April 21, Carly Pearce, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

April 21, Ryan Montbleau Band, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

April 21, Dan Navarro and Just Joe, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 21, Carolyn Wonderland, Earlville Opera House, Earlville

April 21, Rhett Miller, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

April 21, Sloan, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

April 21, Joywave, Town Ballroom, Buffalo

April 21, For King & Country, MVP Arena, Albany

Provided / Personal Blend

April 21, Farrow and Personal Blend, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

April 21, Dan Navarro and Just Joe, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 22, Chicago, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

April 22, House of Hamill, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 22, Houndmouth, Empire Live, Albany

April 22, Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Deep Dive, Ithaca

April 22, Evan Dando of The Lemonheads, Center for the Arts, Homer

April 22, Ryan Montbleau Band, Water Street Music Hall, Rochester

April 22, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

April 23, NYChillharmonic, Deep Dive, Ithaca

April 23, Ryan Montbleau Band, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

April 26, Selwyn Birchwood, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 26, The Slackers, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

April 27, Hot Tuna, The Smith Opera House, Geneva

April 27, Indigo Girls, State Theatre, Ithaca (postponed from Dec. 7)

April 27, Upstate, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 27, The SteelDrivers, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

April 28, Upstate, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo

April 28, Eli Young Band with Chasing Neon, The L, Horseheads

April 28, Marlon Wayans, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

April 29, The Burns Sisters Band, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego

April 28, Phoneboy, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

April 29, Jimkata, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse

April 29, Robinson Treacher, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage KT Tunstall on Mountain Stage

April 29, Martin Sexton and KT Tunstall, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

April 29, David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

April 29, Annie in the Water, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

April 29, Upstate, Flour City Station, Rochester

April 30, Professor Louie and Crowmatix, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

April 30, Home Free, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

April 30, The Bacon Brothers, Center for the Arts, Homer

April 30, The Slackers and The Abruptors, Deep Dive, Ithaca

MAY 2023

May 2, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Sounds with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, The Montage, Rochester

May 3, Elder, Mohawk Place, Buffalo

May 4, Morgan Wade, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

May 5, Belle and Sebastian, State Theatre, Ithaca CANCELED!

May 5, Big Eyed Phish and Hello City, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

Alan Messer / Courtesy of the artist Béla Fleck

May 5, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussein, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

May 5, Seeing Double, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 5, Brass Transit, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

May 6, Chris Destefano, State Theatre, Ithaca

May 6, Gary Gulman, Hangar Theatre

May 6, Augustana, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 6, The Color Fred, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 6, The American Idiots, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

May 7, Bumpin’ Uglies, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 8, Graham Nash, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

May 8, Drive-By Truckers, The Egg, Albany

May 9, Beartooth and Trivium, Buffalo River Works, Buffalo

May 9, Adelita’s Way, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

May 9, Chuck Ragan, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 10, Graham Nash, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

May 12, The Gilmour Project Plays Floyd, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

May 12, Ominous Seapods with Al Schneir of moe., Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 13, Lotus Land: A Tribute to Rush, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona

Provided / Hot Tuna

May 13, Hot Tuna, The Smith Opera House, Geneva

May 13, Brooks & Dunn, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

May 13, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse

May 13, Travis Knapp and Annie Sumi, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego

May 14, Sepultura and Kreator, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls

May 14, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca

May 16, Richard Thompson, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 16, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Empire Live, Albany

May 18, Cody Johnson, Upstate Medical Arena at OnCenter, Syracuse

May 19, Dar Williams, May Memorial Society, Syracuse

May 19, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

May 19, The Acacia Strain, Lost Horizon, Syracuse

May 19-20, The Avett Brothers, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 20, RootStock, Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca

May 20, The Revelers, Harmony House, Rochester

May 20, The Acacia Strain and Escuela Grind, Empire Live, Albany

May 20, Leah Marlene, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse

May 20, Donna the Buffalo, Center for the Arts, Homer

May 21, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and 38 Special, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats

May 21, City and Colour and Courtney Marie Andrews, State Theatre, Ithaca

May 22, My Own Will, Fathom, The Cambion, Bound and Quartered, and Gainer, Westcott Theater, Syracuse

May 25, The Front Bottoms and AJJ, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 25, Mt. Joy, Artpark, Lewiston

May 25, Creed Fisher, The L, Horseheads

May 25, OTEP, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

May 25, Noah Kahan, Artpark, Lewiston

May 26, Mt. Joy, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 26, Priscilla Block, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

May 26, Cheap Trick, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

May 26, Zach Bryan, MVP Arena, Albany

May 26, Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, Empire Underground, Albany

Rick Guest / Courtesy of the artist Tom Jones

May 26, Tom Jones, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

May 27, Cole Swindell and Lee Brice, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats

May 27, The Skycoasters, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

May 27, The Gaslight Anthem, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

May 30, Puscifer, Kodak Center, Rochester

May 31, Legendary Shack Shakers, Dex Romweber, Viva Le Vox, The Bug Jar, Rochester

JUNE 2023

June 1, Nikki Hill, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

June 1, Styx, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown

June 1, Chris Trapper, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 3, Noah Kahan, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette (SOLD OUT!)

June 7, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Artpark, Lewiston

June 7, Curtis Salgado, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 8, Thomas Rhett, MVP Arena, Albany

June 8, Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 8, Chris Stapleton with Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 10, Glengarry Bhoys, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 10, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Carol Ades, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

June 10, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 10, Los Lobos and Taj Mahal Quartet, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

June 11, Little River Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

June 11, The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope, Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport

June 11, Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors with Anson Funderburgh, 443 Social Club, Syracuse

June 12, Bruce Cockburn and Dar Williams, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston

June 13, John Mellencamp, Palace Theatre, Albany

June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston

June 13, Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

June 14, John Mellencamp, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse

June 14, Dave Matthews Band, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien

June 15, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

June 15-17, New York State Blues Festival, Chevy Court, State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

June 16, Donna the Buffalo and Heatwave Bluegrass, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 16, John Mellencamp, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo

June 16, Luke Bryan, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien

June 16, Parmalee, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown

June 17, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua

June 17-18, Dead and Company, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Kayleigh Walder / The Hi-Jivers

June 20, The Hi-Jivers, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

June 21, Chicago, Kodak Center, Rochester

June 21, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Artpark, Lewiston

June 22, Santana, CMAC, Canandaigua

June 23, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester

June 23, Collie Budz, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 24, The Murder Junkies, Bug Jar, Rochester

June 24, Chase Rice, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

June 24-25, Friehofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

June 27, Bonnie Raitt, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester

June 27, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The L, Horseheads

June 28, Jimmie Vaughan, Center for the Arts, Homer

June 28, Australian Pink Floyd, Artpark, Lewiston

June 29, James Taylor and His All Star Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

JULY 2023

July 1, Kansas, Kodak Center, Rochester

July 1, Big Time Rush, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 1, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 2, Black MIDI, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo

July 3, Weezer, Joyce Manor, and Future Islands, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 3, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 3, Shania Twain, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 6, Thomas Rhett, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

July 7, Big Time Rush, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 7, Goose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 8, Eilen Jewell, Center for the Arts, Homer

Alysse Gafkjen / Courtesy of the artist Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

July 8, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 8, Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 8, Shania Twain, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 9, Kane Brown, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 11, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 11, Barenaked Ladies, Artpark, Lewiston

July 12, Fleet Foxes and Uwade, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette

July 13, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, CMAC, Canandaigua

July 14, Jason Aldean, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

July 14, Kidz Bop, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien

July 14-15, Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 15, Southside Johnny, Center for the Arts, Homer

July 15, The Classy Wrecks, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 16, Kidz Bop, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 16, Jason Aldean, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

July 20-23, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg

July 22, Blood Sweat & Tears, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 23, Phish, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

July 23, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton and Dennis Lichtman, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester

July 28, Foreigner and Loverboy, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

July 29, matchbox twenty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Lyle Lovett

July 30, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

July 30, matchbox twenty, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

AUGUST 2023

Aug. 1, Foreigner and Loverboy, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 3, Jelly Roll, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien

Aug. 3, The Chicks, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 4, Fall Out Boy with Bring Me the Horizon, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 4, Pink Martini and the Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Provided / Alice Cooper

Aug. 5, Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Alice Cooper, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse

Aug. 5, The Oak Ridge Boys, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Aug. 6, The Chicks, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 6, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 8, Pantera with Lamb of God, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 8, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester

Aug. 8, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 9, Pantera, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien

Aug. 11, The Chicks, CMAC, Canandaigua

Aug. 11, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 12, Dan + Shay, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona

Aug. 18, Disturbed, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 12, Zac Brown Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 13, Mastodon and Gojira, Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, Syracuse

Aug. 13, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 13, Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Aug. 16, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 16, Nickelback, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center

Aug. 18, Warren Zeiders, Kegs Canalside, Jordan

Aug. 18, Ghost, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 19, Parker McCollum, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 23, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 23, Chubby Checker, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 24, Theory of a Deadman, Chevy Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 24, Eric Church and Laney Wilson, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Aug. 24, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Aug. 24-27, Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival, Alexander Farm, Lodi

Kit Wood / Provided Old Crow Medicine Show

Aug. 27, Old Crow Medicine Show, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport

Aug. 28, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 28, REO Speedwagon, Chevy Park, Great New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 29, Tommy James and the Shondells, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 29, Bret Michaels, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 29, Tyler Hubbard, Chevy Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse

Aug. 30, Chapel Heart, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse

SEPTEMBER 2023

Sept. 1, Guns N’ Roses, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Sept. 1, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Sept. 2, Foreigner and Loverboy, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse

Sept. 3, Duran Duran, CMAC, Canandaigua

Sept. 7, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse

Sept. 8, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd and Uncle Kracker, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

Sept. 18, Nurse Blake, Auditorium Theatre, Rochester

Provided / Tom Rush

Sept. 22, Tom Rush, Center for the Arts, Homer

Sept. 26, Eric Johnson, Center for the Arts, Homer

Sept. 28, Clannad, Center for the Arts, Homer

OCTOBER 2023

Oct. 7, Marcia Ball, Earlville Opera House, Earlville

Oct. 8, Shania Twain, KeyBank Center, Buffalo

Oct. 19, John McCutcheon, Greece Baptist Church, Rochester

Oct. 20, John McCutcheon, May Memorial Society, Syracuse

Oct. 27, Zach Williams, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse

Nov. 10, Grand Funk Railroad, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo

Nov. 16, Lewis Black, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy