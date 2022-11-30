Memorial Art Gallery Director Jonathan Binstock headed for Washington, D.C.

The Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester will need a new director. It was announced Wednesday that Jonathan Binstock, who has led that museum for the last eight years, has been named the new Director and CEO of a modern art museum in Washington D.C., The Phillips Collection.

“We are delighted with the selection of Jonathan, the result of an exhaustive year-long search,” says Phillips Board Chair John Despres. “He brings deep knowledge of the Phillips and the Washington, DC, art community. His track record in building a stellar contemporary art collection, with commissions from internationally important figures including Rashid Johnson and Isaac Julien, promises to catapult our own collection growth to new levels of excellence.”

“The Phillips Collection is a museum I have treasured since first moving to Washington in 1994 to research my Ph.D. dissertation on (D.C. artist) Sam Gilliam,” said Binstock. “I am thrilled and deeply honored to serve as the Phillips’s new Vradenburg Director and CEO. Art has the potential to change how people see themselves and the world around them; art museums have an essential role to play in civil society.”

In a press release issued by The Phillips Collection, it stated that, during his tenure in Rochester, Binstock “led an expansion and diversification of the museum’s permanent collection, special exhibition program, public engagement and outreach efforts, and audience, as well as a significant increase in the museum’s annual budget.”

The MAG is operated by the University of Rochester, and its president, Sarah Manglesdorf issued a statement Wednesday saying that:

"Jonathan’s vision as a leader and a scholar has helped reaffirm the Memorial Art Gallery’s position as a cultural treasure for the University and for the Greater Rochester region. His legacy will live on in his innovative ideas on how the arts and creativity enrich our lives and our communities. Although this is clearly a loss for the Memorial Art Gallery, the University, and the broader Rochester community, the fact that Jonathan’s vision and leadership have been recognized by such a nationally and internationally recognized institution is something to celebrate."

There was no immediate word on how the MAG will carry out the search for Binstock's successor.

