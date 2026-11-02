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Long Hours And Minimum Wage Fuel A Poll Worker Shortage In Onondaga County

WAER | By Niles Cowan
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
Two women stand talking to a poll worker at an election precinct. The side of an election booth in the foreground has an American flag and the word "Vote."
Niles Cowan
Finding poll workers willing to work 17 hours for minimum wage has become a challenge in Onondaga County.

New York’s unemployment insurance system will go offline at 5 p.m. Monday for an upgrade of the more than 50-year-old platform, leaving new filers without access for nine to 12 days, the state Department of Labor said.

Claimants who file before the shutdown should not be affected, according to Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

“Customers will not be able to file unemployment insurance claims, certify for weekly benefits, or access or update account information during this upgrade period,” Reardon said.

People receiving benefits must still complete and record at least three work search activities each week unless they are exempt. The department will deny payments until claimants provide proof of work search, and a claim could close permanently if the issue goes unresolved.

The upgrade will not affect businesses that file electronic employee tax withholdings or quarterly payroll and unemployment tax reports, known as NYS-1 and NYS-45.

The department will notify claimants directly when online and phone services are restored.
Niles Cowan
Niles Cowan is an undergraduate student studying Broadcast & Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, expected to graduate in May 2030. As a content producer at WAER, Niles helps produce digital and radio stories.
See stories by Niles Cowan