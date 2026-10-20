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6 million steps, hundreds of recordings: Creating a sound map of the Pacific Crest Trail

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Christopher IntagliataJeanette Woods
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT

We journey with a hiker as he records the sounds of 2,600 miles of wilderness on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason Fuller
See stories by Jason Fuller
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Jeanette Woods