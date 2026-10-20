6 million steps, hundreds of recordings: Creating a sound map of the Pacific Crest Trail

Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
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