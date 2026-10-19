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Perinton Community Center's new sensory room offers an escape from a noisy world

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
Anita O'Brien, executive director of Rochester Accessible Adventures, holds an interactive toy dog inside the new sensory room at Perinton Community Center.
Beth Adams/WXXI News
Anita O'Brien, executive director of Rochester Accessible Adventures, holds an interactive toy dog inside the new sensory room at Perinton Community Center.

The town of Perinton unveiled a new sensory room Monday at the town community center on Turk Hill Road.

Located off the lobby and overlooking the pool area, the room is meant to be a quiet space for people of all ages. Officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the opening.

"We recognized a need for a safe, calming, and supportive space for individuals to regulate their sensory needs, reduce stress, and develop self-regulation skills," said Jeff Nutting, the town's commissioner of parks and recreation.

The room, adorned with a mural created and donated by local artist Jeanne Metcalfe, is equipped with a zero-gravity chair, sensory light box, noise cancelling headphones, blackout tents, fidget toys, coloring books, weighted toys and pads, and an interactive toy dog.

Rochester Accessible Adventures recommended the project in an accessibility audit of town facilities. Nutting said the nonprofit's report "really opened our eyes about everything we can and should be doing to ensure that all facilities in the Recreation and Parks Department are open and available to users of all interests."

Town center staff developed the space with input from Endless Highway, Autism Up and the Alzheimer's Association.

"We live in a really noisy world, and places like this are absolutely necessary these days. I encourage everyone to go in and take a look. These spaces bring calm and joy to an area,” said Monroe County Legislator Lystra Bartholomew McCoy, D-Fairport.

The $30,000 project was funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant dollars allocated by Monroe County.
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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams