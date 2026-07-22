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How Canadians feel about Trump's tariff threats

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with longtime Canadian journalist Peter Mansbridge about how Canada views President Trump's latest tariff threats.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin