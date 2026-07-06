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Iranian-American scholar discusses ayatollah's funeral and country's future

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:16 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Iranian-American scholar Kian Tajbakhsh about Iran's leadership and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin