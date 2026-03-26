Hawkins leaving Urban League of Rochester for Daystar Kids

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Seanelle Hawkins is leaving her role as the Urban League of Rochester's CEO next month to oversee Daystar Kids, the only pediatric complex care learning center in New York.

The Urban League's Board of Directors is launching a national search for Hawkins' replacement.

Hawkins was the first woman to lead the local Urban League affiliate when she became its CEO in 2019. A news release on her transition said that she doubled the organization's operating budget, expanded the reach of its programs, and made the local chapter a stronger partner "in advancing economic mobility, workforce development, and opportunity across communities."

A separate release from Daystar Kids said Hawkins brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience at nonprofit, health care-adjacent, and early childhood organizations.

Daystar Kids provides coordinated pediatric nursing, therapeutic services, and educational programming for children with complex medical and developmental needs from infancy until they enter kindergarten, and for their families.

As the organization's CEO, Hawkins will lead Daystar Kids' strategic vision, operations, and continued growth, according to the release.