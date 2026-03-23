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The war in Iran and its wide-ranging effects across the globe

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

The Iran war is having an impact around the globe, from oil prices to old alliances.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam