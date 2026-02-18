More young people are at risk of dying from colorectal cancer, expert says

According to one recent study , colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men under age 50 in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer death for young women.

The report, published by the JAMA Network, showed that the rates of metastatic colorectal cancer among individuals ages 18 to 49 increased by roughly 22% between 2010 and 2019.

“I recommend that everyone, before they turn45, start thinking about this,” said Dr. Danielle Marino, the medical director for UR Medicine Wilmot Cancer Institute Hereditary Cancer Screening and Risk Reduction Program.

Marino said this disease is highly preventable with proper screenings.

“Colonoscopy is the best screening option,” she said. “We can not only look for colorectal cancer and find it early,but we can actually also find precancerous growths in the lining of the colon called polyps.”

The age to begin colorectal screenings is 45, butMarinosaidpatientsat higher riskshould begin at 40. Thisincludes a family history of colon cancer or other hereditary causes like Lynch Syndrome.

“Genetics and family historyare the most important risk factors for colorectal cancer,” Marino said. “But there are some things that are within the patient's control.”

Lifestyle factors like poor diet and lack of exercise, Marino said, can also make someone more susceptible to colorectal cancer. She added that newer data will show that ultra processed foods may play a role in younger patients being diagnosed more frequently.

“Eating healthy foods that are mostly cooked at home, not from fast food restaurants, is an ideal situation to decrease your risk of colorectal cancer,” Marino said.

