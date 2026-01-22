© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The commercialization of the West African coast's slavery heritage

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST

Along West Africa's slave coast, a painful past is being preserved — and marketed — raising questions about memory, tourism and profit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.