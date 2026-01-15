© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uganda holds election day amid internet blackout

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST

Uganda votes amid an internet blackout and heavy military deployment as President Yoweri Museveni seeks a seventh term, extending his four-decade grip on power

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.