'Antiques Roadshow' making a stop in Rochester region in June

“Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Mumford.

The popular PBS series — where people can find out if their attic junk is actually a gem — is going on the road this year and will be in town on June 17.

“Nothing can stop America’s love of life-changing discoveries and authentic guest reactions,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement. “We’re excited to stop in the Rochester area as we create a new season full of surprising items with jaw-dropping values, and are grateful for the support of our fans and sponsors who help ‘Roadshow’ travel the country and bring TV magic to viewers!”

The production tour will make stops in Tucson and Indianapolis before coming here.

At each appraisal event, experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers will provide guests with free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Three one-hour “Antiques Roadshow” episodes per city will be created from each 2026 event to air on PBS in 2027.

Admission will be free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance by entering a sweepstakes for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household.

To enter and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets through April 6. You can also get information by calling 888-762-3749.

A small number of free tickets will also be available on social media to fans who enter on Instagram before Feb. 12.

“Antiques Roadshow” airs on WXXI-TV at 8 p.m. Mondays.