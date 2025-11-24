© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The book that was written to prevent Parkinson’s Disease

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 24, 2025 at 9:07 AM EST
Ray Dorsey is studying how wearable technology can help researchers understand Parkinson's disease at URMC.
Brett Dahlberg
/
WXXI News
Ray Dorsey is studying how wearable technology can help researchers understand Parkinson's disease at URMC.

12:00: The book that was written to prevent Parkinson’s Disease

1:00: Zombie shopping malls: a look at modern retail

In their new book, “The Parkinson’s Plan,” Dr. Ray Dorsey and his co-author, Dr. Michael Okun, present Parkinson's disease as utterly preventable. A diagnosis of the disease, they explain, is not an unlucky break, but rather the result of environmental and chemical factors. The doctors argue that we can prevent Parkinson’s by making changes in our lives, and we can build a world where no one in the future gets the disease. They’re calling on the federal government to support the kinds of changes that could lead to dramatic effects. We talk about their ambitious plan. Our guest:

  • Ray Dorsey, M.D., author of "The Parkinson's Plan," and director of the Center for the Brain & the Environment at Atria Research and Global Health Institute

Then in our second hour, Boscov’s recently opened at Greece Ridge Mall, prompting all kinds of fascination and even some confusion. How is a chain store opening in the year 2025, when so many other stores are closing? Black Friday used to include long lines of people waiting out in the cold, rushing in when the doors opened at 4 a.m. Things have changed. This hour, we run down the list of the many stores that have closed in our region, and we talk to the CEO of Boscov's to find out how his chain is bucking the trend. Our guests:

  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Veronica Volk, executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media 
  • Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's  

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.