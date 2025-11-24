12:00: The book that was written to prevent Parkinson’s Disease

1:00: Zombie shopping malls: a look at modern retail

In their new book, “The Parkinson’s Plan,” Dr. Ray Dorsey and his co-author, Dr. Michael Okun, present Parkinson's disease as utterly preventable. A diagnosis of the disease, they explain, is not an unlucky break, but rather the result of environmental and chemical factors. The doctors argue that we can prevent Parkinson’s by making changes in our lives, and we can build a world where no one in the future gets the disease. They’re calling on the federal government to support the kinds of changes that could lead to dramatic effects. We talk about their ambitious plan. Our guest:



Ray Dorsey, M.D., author of "The Parkinson's Plan," and director of the Center for the Brain & the Environment at Atria Research and Global Health Institute

Then in our second hour, Boscov’s recently opened at Greece Ridge Mall, prompting all kinds of fascination and even some confusion. How is a chain store opening in the year 2025, when so many other stores are closing? Black Friday used to include long lines of people waiting out in the cold, rushing in when the doors opened at 4 a.m. Things have changed. This hour, we run down the list of the many stores that have closed in our region, and we talk to the CEO of Boscov's to find out how his chain is bucking the trend. Our guests:



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Veronica Volk, executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media

Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's

