12:00: Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic

1:00: In Rochester, a plan to make home ownership possible

American veterans often say in surveys that they feel invisible. That goes for how society views them, but it’s also a reflection of a major problem with loneliness and mental health. ROC Veterans is a collaboration of Rochester and Finger Lakes-area organizations that support veterans. We discuss what veterans need and how the group's work is helping to address the loneliness epidemic. In studio:



Zachary Collins, Ph.D., clinical psychologist with Veterans Nature-Based Therapy, part of Monroe County Veterans Service Agency

Luke Moody, U.S. Army veteran and coordinator of the Veterans Coalition for the Finger Lakes

Ashley Smith, chair of Roc Veterans

Then in our second hour, as WXXI's Brian Sharp recently reported, the city’s ongoing mission of providing more housing at truly affordable prices is moving to the JOSANA neighborhood. We discuss the plan for new homes that will sell for $127,000 — far below what most home buyers are seeing on the market. Our guests:



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Scott Benjamin, CEO of Charles Settlement House & Community Place of Greater Rochester

Ryan Brandt, vice president of development for Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd.

Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester and president of the Rochester Landbank

Glenda Torres, housing navigator for Charles Settlement House

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.