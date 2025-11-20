© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:24 AM EST

12:00: Fighting veterans' loneliness epidemic

1:00: In Rochester, a plan to make home ownership possible

American veterans often say in surveys that they feel invisible. That goes for how society views them, but it’s also a reflection of a major problem with loneliness and mental health. ROC Veterans is a collaboration of Rochester and Finger Lakes-area organizations that support veterans. We discuss what veterans need and how the group's work is helping to address the loneliness epidemic. In studio:

  • Zachary Collins, Ph.D., clinical psychologist with Veterans Nature-Based Therapy, part of Monroe County Veterans Service Agency
  • Luke Moody, U.S. Army veteran and coordinator of the Veterans Coalition for the Finger Lakes
  • Ashley Smith, chair of Roc Veterans

Then in our second hour, as WXXI's Brian Sharp recently reported, the city’s ongoing mission of providing more housing at truly affordable prices is moving to the JOSANA neighborhood. We discuss the plan for new homes that will sell for $127,000 — far below what most home buyers are seeing on the market. Our guests:

  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Scott Benjamin, CEO of Charles Settlement House & Community Place of Greater Rochester
  • Ryan Brandt, vice president of development for Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd. 
  • Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester and president of the Rochester Landbank 
  • Glenda Torres, housing navigator for Charles Settlement House

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.