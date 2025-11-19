Rochcester-area YMCAs to remain part of SilverSneakers offerings

A program allowing some seniors to freely access their local YMCA will continue next year.

The YMCA of Greater Rochester previously announced it was not included in the SilverSneakers wellness program offerings for 2026. Word of the agreement came Wednesday.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Ernest Lamour became the new president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester in 2023. (photo by Max Schulte)

“We've been working extremely hard and diligently behind the scenes to make sure that we come up with a solution that has all of our members participating in the life of the Y,” said YMCA President and CEO Ernie Lamour when asked about the program earlier this week.

About 7,500 Y members sign up through SilverSneakers, he said.

The fitness and wellness program is commonly included in Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement plans that allows seniors to access Y memberships for free. The turnabout comes midway through the enrollment period for Medicare Advantage customers.

The interim period prompted widespread upset that extended beyond those directly affected. Osaze Cole, 24, had been collecting testimonials from seniors and preparing a lobbying effort.

“It was very upsetting to me,” she said. “I saw this as being very inequitable. It was going against the YMCA mission … of helping everyone, all of the community.”

Cole goes to the YMCA neighborhood center on Thurston Road, which she said often is buzzing with seniors. That and the Lewis Street center are unique, however, in that those facilities provide free community memberships specific to those locations.

The YMCA declined to elaborate on what the issue was requiring a “solution” or what changed for the organization to continue to be included in the SilverSneakers program.