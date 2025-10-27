© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 suspects arrested, 2 still sought by police after Louvre jewel heist

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

French police question two suspects in the Louvre jewelry theft, caught thanks to DNA evidence.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley