Connections

Candidates for Pittsford town supervisor 

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 24, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT

12:00 Candidates for Pittsford town supervisor

1:00 Envisioning the forthcoming High Falls State Park

We conclude our conversations leading up to the general election with the candidates for Pittsford town supervisor. Democrat Cathy Koshykar is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Smith. We talk with them about their priorities for the town, as well as a number of issues, including housing, development, and more. Our guests:

  • Cathy Koshykar, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor
  • Bill Smith, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor 

*Notes:

  • Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Candidates list. 
  • This hour was pre-recorded due to a schedule conflict. 

Then in our second hour, as WXXI's Brian Sharp reports, the vision for a new state park in downtown Rochester is gaining focus. The state recently released renderings of the planned High Falls State Park. Construction will begin late next year. The 40-acre space will include restored green space, playgrounds and seating areas, overlooks, and more. This hour, our guests discuss the plans for the new park. In studio:

  • Vincent Esposito, senior vice president for regional economic development at Empire State Development, and special advisor for Upstate intergovernmental affairs for the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
  • Carl Flora, architect and project manager for High Falls State Park
  • Stephanie Hyde, engagement planner at Highland Planning
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.