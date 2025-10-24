12:00 Candidates for Pittsford town supervisor

1:00 Envisioning the forthcoming High Falls State Park

We conclude our conversations leading up to the general election with the candidates for Pittsford town supervisor. Democrat Cathy Koshykar is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Smith. We talk with them about their priorities for the town, as well as a number of issues, including housing, development, and more. Our guests:



Cathy Koshykar, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor

Bill Smith, candidate for Pittsford town supervisor

Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Candidates list.

This hour was pre-recorded due to a schedule conflict.

Then in our second hour, as WXXI's Brian Sharp reports, the vision for a new state park in downtown Rochester is gaining focus. The state recently released renderings of the planned High Falls State Park. Construction will begin late next year. The 40-acre space will include restored green space, playgrounds and seating areas, overlooks, and more. This hour, our guests discuss the plans for the new park. In studio:



Vincent Esposito, senior vice president for regional economic development at Empire State Development, and special advisor for Upstate intergovernmental affairs for the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Carl Flora, architect and project manager for High Falls State Park

Stephanie Hyde, engagement planner at Highland Planning

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

