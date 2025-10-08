12:00: RCSD Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser

1:00: With tick bites on the rise, how to prevent Lyme disease and other illnesses

Eric Jay Rosser began his tenure as the new leader of the Rochester City School District on July 1. This hour, we sit down with him for the first time on "Connections." We discuss his vision for the district, his priorities in the short and long term, and how the work has been going. In studio:



Eric Jay Rosser, Ph.D., superintendent of the Rochester City School District

Then in our second hour, a member of Canandaigua City says the area is facing a "public health emergency." Councilmember Doug Merrill is referring to a high prevalence of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, another tick-borne illness. As reported by Mike Murphy for the Democrat and Chronicle, there were nearly 300 cases of Lyme disease in Ontario County as of last month. An analysis by the USA TODAY Network shows tick bites across the northeast have been on the rise. What can you do — and what can communities do — to prevent tick-borne diseases? We talk with leaders in Ontario County about their efforts. In studio:



Kate Ott, MPH, public health director for Ontario County

Matthew Hanggi, RN, communicable disease control coordinator for Ontario County Public Health

Doug Merrill, councilmember at large for Canandaigua City Council

