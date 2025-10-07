12:00 National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025

Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, joins us in studio. We discuss what's new in comedy — including the assertion from the President that comedians are not allowed to make jokes at his expense. The national center is a trove of historical information, and this is not the first time that comedy has been targeted by people in power.

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

Then in our second hour, Geneva High School is offering what its teachers think is the first AI literacy course in New York State. The goal is to help students become literate in the many forms of artificial intelligence already available. We meet the teacher, who thinks that while students can't be allowed to simply cheat using AI, they also shouldn't be asked to become luddites. So, what is the right balance?

George Goga, adjunct professor of English and education at SUNY Geneseo and teacher at Geneva High School

Payce Chu-Lustig, teaching assistant at Geneva High School

Vivian Hoang, teaching assistant at Geneva High School

