© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 7, 2025 at 7:59 AM EDT
A man with short grey hair and a grey beard stands in front of a pink wall covered in cue cards. He is pointing to a cardboard cutout of himself.
Lena McBean
/
National Comedy Center
Nate Bargatze with SNL cue cards at the National Comedy Center

12:00 National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025

1:00 New AI literacy course aims to prepare high school students for a very different future

Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, joins us in studio. We discuss what's new in comedy — including the assertion from the President that comedians are not allowed to make jokes at his expense. The national center is a trove of historical information, and this is not the first time that comedy has been targeted by people in power.

Our guest:

  • Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

Then in our second hour, Geneva High School is offering what its teachers think is the first AI literacy course in New York State. The goal is to help students become literate in the many forms of artificial intelligence already available. We meet the teacher, who thinks that while students can't be allowed to simply cheat using AI, they also shouldn't be asked to become luddites. So, what is the right balance?

In studio:

  • George Goga, adjunct professor of English and education at SUNY Geneseo and teacher at Geneva High School
  • Payce Chu-Lustig, teaching assistant at Geneva High School 
  • Vivian Hoang, teaching assistant at Geneva High School 

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.