12:00 Rochester Queer Arts Festival regroups after larger companies withdraw funding support for LGBTQ events

1:00 The fight over the Syracuse airport's decision to reject a billboard advertising legal help in sexual harassment cases

Earlier this year, the organizers of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival realized that larger companies were withdrawing their sponsorship of LGBTQ-themed events. But the Rochester event was able attract enough small local business support to continue, and to grow. We'll discuss why the larger companies have pulled back, and what the festival is aiming to become.

In studio:



Tim Evanicki, partner in Drag Me to the Stage LLC and producer of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival

Ed Popil(aka Mrs. Kasha Davis), partner in Drag Me to the Stage LLC and producer of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival

Then in our second hour, Syracuse Hancock International Airport recently rejected a billboard advertising the services of attorney Megan Thomas. Those services include specialization in workplace discrimination and sexual harassment cases. The billboard read, “When HR called it ‘harmless flirting’ … we called it exhibit A.” Airport officials told Syracuse.com that they rejected the sign because it was “unprofessional, inflammatory, and unnecessary.” Now Thomas is suing, and she wonders who the airport is trying to protect — or why the idea of advertising legal services for sexual harassment cases is "inflammatory" or "unnecessary." We'll discuss this unusual case, and we'll explore whether the efforts of the MeToo movement have stalled.

Our guests:



Megan Thomas, Esq., owner of Megan Thomas Law, PLLC

Lauren Berger, local progressive activist and interim executive director of GLOW OUT!

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.