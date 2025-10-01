Man missing from Rochester since 2011 identified from remains in Steuben County

Authorities have confirmed that skeletal remains found in Steuben County belong to Doh Soe, a Rochester man who had been missing since 2011.

The remains were discovered in December 2021 inside a drainage pipe along Route 36 in Dansville during routine maintenance.

Investigators say they believe the body had been intentionally placed in the culvert.

“This is not an accidental death situation,” said Trooper Lana Crane, Public Information Officer for New York State Police Troop E, at a news conference.

“We are treating this case as a homicide.”

Forensic experts, including a forensic anthropologist, used dental records and DNA technology to confirm Soe’s identity.

Who was Doh Soe?

Doh Soe was a Burmese refugee who immigrated to the United States in 2008 and settled in Rochester.

Provided Soe was known to be hardworking, kind, and well-liked.

At the time he went missing, he lived in an apartment on Alexander Street and worked as a chef at Wegmans Next Door Bar and Grill on Monroe Avenue.

“He was a valued member of his community. He was a hardworking, happy young man loved by everyone he met,” said Crane.

District Attorney Brooks Baker called Soe, “an important member of both Rochester’s LGBTQ+ community and the Burmese immigrant community."

Soe reportedly frequented some of Rochester’s LGBTQ+ friendly bars and clubs, as well as Jones Pond Men’s Only Campground in Angelica, not far from where his remains were eventually uncovered.

“He was deeply missed,” said Baker, “and people want justice for him now that he has been found.”

The ongoing investigation

Authorities say the case remains active, with law enforcement continuing to pursue all leads.

Police are asking anyone with information about Soe to contact the New York State Police tip line at 607-225-5400. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

“We are asking the public for their help. Even the smallest piece of information could be significant. If you remember seeing Doh, his vehicle, or anything connected to this case, please reach out," said Captain Kelly Swift, Bureau of Criminal Investigation Commander for Troop E.

Police are also interested in a particular personal item that has not yet been located.

“At the time of his disappearance, he had just recently purchased a new cell phone," said Crane. "An LG Optimus S. That was never located. We are still looking for that particular item.”

Investigators are also exploring potential connections outside New York, including contacts Soe may have had in Florida, and continue to apply new forensic techniques to personal items found with Soe.

Police say any piece of information could be crucial in solving the case and bringing justice to his friends, family, and the Rochester community.