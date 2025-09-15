12:00 Understanding the Trump administration's mixed signals on solar

1:00 The debate over allowing AI to write our music

Tax credits: on or off? Solar projects: full speed ahead, paused, or scrapped entirely? Depending on the day, the headlines have been wildly different. We sit down with one of the local leaders in the solar sector to discuss what's going in with the second Trump administration -- what that means for workers in the solar industry, what that means for homeowners, for businesses, and more.

Kevin Schulte, CEO of Greenspark Solar

Then in our second hour, last week on Connections, tech innovator Kevin Surace said that artificial intelligence can solve the problem of writer's block. It can complete half-written songs. It can write lyrics when we hit the wall. It can figure out a great new bridge for your song. And it's true: AI can do those things, but should we let it? When does a song become something other than an artist's creation? Where is the line? AI music is already here, and will become more common. We sit down with musicians and songwriters to discuss it.

Sarah De Valliere

Jimmie Highsmith

Scott Regan

