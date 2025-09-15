© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Understanding the Trump administration's mixed signals on solar

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 15, 2025 at 2:40 AM EDT
Charlie and Sarah Remelt with their son Parker Remelt and future daughter in-law, Allison, on their family farm in Henrietta that a portion of the farmland is now leased to the solar company, Delaware River Solar. The Remelt's are trying to find ways to farm between the solar array.
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
/
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
Charlie and Sarah Remelt with their son Parker Remelt and future daughter in-law, Allison, on their family farm in Henrietta that a portion of the farmland is now leased to the solar company, Delaware River Solar. The Remelt's are trying to find ways to farm between the solar array.

12:00 Understanding the Trump administration's mixed signals on solar

1:00 The debate over allowing AI to write our music

Tax credits: on or off? Solar projects: full speed ahead, paused, or scrapped entirely? Depending on the day, the headlines have been wildly different. We sit down with one of the local leaders in the solar sector to discuss what's going in with the second Trump administration -- what that means for workers in the solar industry, what that means for homeowners, for businesses, and more.

In studio:

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of Greenspark Solar

Then in our second hour, last week on Connections, tech innovator Kevin Surace said that artificial intelligence can solve the problem of writer's block. It can complete half-written songs. It can write lyrics when we hit the wall. It can figure out a great new bridge for your song. And it's true: AI can do those things, but should we let it? When does a song become something other than an artist's creation? Where is the line? AI music is already here, and will become more common. We sit down with musicians and songwriters to discuss it.

In studio:

  • Sarah De Valliere
  • Jimmie Highsmith
  • Scott Regan

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.