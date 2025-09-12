© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Examining Mamdani’s proposal for free public transit - in NYC and beyond

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:38 PM EDT
One of the new hydrogen fuel cell buses that has been added to the RTS fleet. It's part of an effort to meet a 2040 requirement of having a 100% zero emission bus fleet.
Regional Transit Service
/
provided photo
12:00 Examining Mamdani’s proposal for free public transit - in NYC and beyond

1:00 Processing the assassination of Charlie Kirk

What would happen if cities offered free public transit for anyone who wants to use it? New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to do just that. Economist Amit Batabyal recently examined some data to see what the impact would be - and the answers were not what many of his readers in the Rochester Beacon expected. We’ll discuss what could happen if transit were free and widely accessible.

In studio:

  • Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
  • Cody Donahue, co-executive director of Reconnect Rochester

Then in our second hour, the assassination of Charlie Kirk is the latest in a series of political attacks in recent years in this country. We sit down with a leader in the nonviolence movement to talk about the cost to a society of increasing violence. And we welcome feedback from our audience about how to process this disturbing and tragic news.

In studio:

  • Jonathon Jones, community trainer with the Ghandi Institute of Nonviolence

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
