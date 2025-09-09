© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Will artificial intelligence destroy or improve the workforce?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Julie Williams
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

Kevin Surace is an RIT grad who has spent decades piling up patents and helping lead the field of technological innovation. He is much more optimistic about artificial intelligence than the doomsayers. Surace believes that AI will not devastate the job market, but he says it can certainly transform the nature of work in many ways. He says that can be a good thing if we know how to use AI. We sit down to discuss the future of work, and why he wants us to see the sunny side of technology.

In studio:

  • Kevin Surace, chief technology officer of Appvance and Silicon Valley pioneer

Then in our second hour, six months ago, Senator Chuck Schumer persuaded his fellow Democrats to vote for a funding bill that President Trump and Elon Musk wanted. It averted a government shutdown. Some Democrats argued against funding a government acting in ways that betrayed their values. Schumer said he realized many colleagues would disagree with him, but he acted in courage and conviction. He doesn't think the government can be allowed to shut down, even if the party in power is acting in repugnant ways. Shut down the government, and you might shut down the courts, Schumer argued. And then what? In a few weeks, Democrats could face the same choice. Once again, there is a growing wave of anger at the way that the government is acting — including a president tweeting a photoshopped picture of him bombing the city of Chicago. Our guest leads the local Democratic party and will discuss the choices ahead.

In studio:

  • Avi Presberg, executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

