© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The Abundance debate: can Democrats get back to building things again?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Julie Williams
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Jeremy Cooney stands in front of a brick wall, smiling
Gino Fanelli
/
WXXI News
New York state Sen. Jeremy Cooney.

12:00 The Abundance debate: can Democrats get back to building things again?

1:00 The Russia/Ukraine negotiations have stalled again; now what?

The political left has been engaged in a heated debate about who's to blame for the high cost of living in blue states and cities. In the new book Abundance, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson take their fellow progressives to task for making it too difficult to build... well, almost anything. New housing. High speed rail. Clean energy projects. If thousands of Californians are moving to Texas, what does it mean for the effectiveness of Democratic governance? Our guests have strong views on how Democrats can accomplish more on the state and local levels.

In studio:

  • Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Nate Salzman, Brighton Town Councilmember

Then in our second hour, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft was formed six years ago as a kind of gathering place for anyone who wants more diplomacy, less war. In 2025, that means advocating for peace in Ukraine through a kind of land concession — and a concession that Ukraine will never join NATO. Critics call that capitulation to Putin, and a guarantee that Ukraine will be vulnerable to future attacks. But the Quincy Institute is calling for radical realism, and a plan to stop the destruction. Quincy's director of grand strategy is visiting Rochester to talk to the local chapter of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us in studio.

Our guest:

  • George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.