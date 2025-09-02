12:00 The Abundance debate: can Democrats get back to building things again?

1:00 The Russia/Ukraine negotiations have stalled again; now what?

The political left has been engaged in a heated debate about who's to blame for the high cost of living in blue states and cities. In the new book Abundance, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson take their fellow progressives to task for making it too difficult to build... well, almost anything. New housing. High speed rail. Clean energy projects. If thousands of Californians are moving to Texas, what does it mean for the effectiveness of Democratic governance? Our guests have strong views on how Democrats can accomplish more on the state and local levels.

In studio:



Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Nate Salzman, Brighton Town Councilmember

Then in our second hour, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft was formed six years ago as a kind of gathering place for anyone who wants more diplomacy, less war. In 2025, that means advocating for peace in Ukraine through a kind of land concession — and a concession that Ukraine will never join NATO. Critics call that capitulation to Putin, and a guarantee that Ukraine will be vulnerable to future attacks. But the Quincy Institute is calling for radical realism, and a plan to stop the destruction. Quincy's director of grand strategy is visiting Rochester to talk to the local chapter of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us in studio.

Our guest:



George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute

