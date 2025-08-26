© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Rochester Fringe and the Future of Experimental Art

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2025 at 9:56 PM EDT
Black, white, and orange logo for Rochester Fringe Festival: an image of dancers and actors performing on buildings
Provided

12:00 Rochester Fringe and the Future of Experimental Art

1:00 Retired OB-GYN Dr. Victor Poleshuck on abortion care pre- and post-Roe v. Wade

The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is back with hundreds of performances across theater, music, dance, and more. But beyond the spectacle, why are audiences drawn to experimental art, and what drives artists to take creative risks? We explore Rochester Fringe as part of a global movement that gives performers a platform to experiment, connect, and rebel against the algorithm.

Our guests:

  • Erica Fee, CEO of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival
  • Martin Dockery, writer/performer of "1 SMALL LIE"
  • Cat D. Olson, director of dance theater company CAT + THE COYOTE
  • Dr. Jefferson Svengsouk, musician in Cobbs Hill Consort

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A local retired OB-GYN says most people have no idea what it was like to practice pre- and post-Roe v. Wade. Dr. Victor Poleshuck was in private practice for roughly 30 years. He began his career before abortion was legal, and after Roe v. Wade was passed, he says he and his colleagues experienced violent threats, protests outside their offices, and more. Now, in a post-Roe world, Poleshuck says he wants to share his experiences and what he thinks the public should know about abortion care.

Our guest:

  • Victor Poleshuck, M.D., retired OB-GYN

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.