12:00 Rochester Fringe and the Future of Experimental Art

1:00 Retired OB-GYN Dr. Victor Poleshuck on abortion care pre- and post-Roe v. Wade

The ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is back with hundreds of performances across theater, music, dance, and more. But beyond the spectacle, why are audiences drawn to experimental art, and what drives artists to take creative risks? We explore Rochester Fringe as part of a global movement that gives performers a platform to experiment, connect, and rebel against the algorithm.

Our guests:



Erica Fee, CEO of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival

Martin Dockery, writer/performer of "1 SMALL LIE"

Cat D. Olson, director of dance theater company CAT + THE COYOTE

Dr. Jefferson Svengsouk, musician in Cobbs Hill Consort

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A local retired OB-GYN says most people have no idea what it was like to practice pre- and post-Roe v. Wade. Dr. Victor Poleshuck was in private practice for roughly 30 years. He began his career before abortion was legal, and after Roe v. Wade was passed, he says he and his colleagues experienced violent threats, protests outside their offices, and more. Now, in a post-Roe world, Poleshuck says he wants to share his experiences and what he thinks the public should know about abortion care.

Our guest:



Victor Poleshuck, M.D., retired OB-GYN

