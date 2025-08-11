12:00 Summer camps and science education

1:00 How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers

Today we’re headed to the classroom. But the lessons are outdoors for some kids who attend environmental and sustainability camps in the area. We’ll see how kids in Sodus are making their own version of Baywatch, and how young people in Rochester are learning about everything from growing food to bee pollination.

Frank Keophetlasy, community farm manager at Foodlink

Donald Riling, president of Save Our Sodus

Kyra Stephenson, nature-based learning coach and consultant

Chris Widmaier, executive director of Rochester Ecology Partners

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. We talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families.

Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS

Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine

Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association

Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

