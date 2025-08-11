© 2025 WXXI News
Summer camps and science education

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
Nature baised learning educator, Sue Morgan, and her class explore the pollinator garden during the 'Growing Good' Summer Enrichment Program, at the Foodlink Community Farm on Lexington Avenue. The six-week experience was developed in partnership with Rochester Ecology Partner's to provide hands-on learning that combines academic enrichment with outdoor exploration.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Nature baised learning educator, Sue Morgan, and her class explore the pollinator garden during the ‘Growing Good’ Summer Enrichment Program, at the Foodlink Community Farm on Lexington Avenue. The  six-week experience was developed in partnership with Rochester Ecology Partner's to provide hands-on learning that combines academic enrichment with outdoor exploration.

Today we’re headed to the classroom. But the lessons are outdoors for some kids who attend environmental and sustainability camps in the area. We’ll see how kids in Sodus are making their own version of Baywatch, and how young people in Rochester are learning about everything from growing food to bee pollination.

In studio:

  • Frank Keophetlasy,  community farm manager at Foodlink
  • Donald Riling, president of Save Our Sodus
  • Kyra Stephenson,  nature-based learning coach and consultant
  • Chris Widmaier, executive director of Rochester Ecology Partners

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. We talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families.

Our guests:

  • Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS
  • Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine
  • Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association
  • Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

