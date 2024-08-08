How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers
A new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. We talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families.
Our guests:
- Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS
- Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine
- Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association
- Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.