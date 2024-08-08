© 2024 WXXI News
How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:09 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left is wearing glasses, a light orange long sleeved button down shirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers; the woman on the near left has short grey hair and is wearing a white long sleeved button down shirt with brown stripes; the man on the near right has short light hair and a beard and is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt with jeans.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Joel Shamaskin, (background) Cathy Powers and Charles Thornton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 8, 2024

A new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. We talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families.

Our guests:

  • Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS
  • Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine
  • Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association
  • Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Living with ALS: New report

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
