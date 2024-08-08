How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers

A new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. We talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families.

Our guests:



Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS

Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine

Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association

Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.