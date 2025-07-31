© 2025 WXXI News
Exploring Geneva

WXXI News |
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 31, 2025
We continue our summer series highlighting communities across the Finger Lakes region. Seneca Lake is the deepest of the Finger Lakes and one of the most well-known, both for its natural features and for the communities along its shores. And at its northern tip: Geneva. Geneva has deep Indigenous and agricultural roots, a complex history, and a diverse range of identities today. It's been called the “Lake Trout Capital of the World,” and is also known for its arts scene, culinary offerings, and sustainability efforts.

Our guests:

  • Susie Monaghan, executive director of Smith Center for the Arts
  • Jan Regan, photographer, board member of Geneva Industrial Development Agency and president of ReUse Systems, Inc.
  • Steve Valentino, mayor of Geneva
  • Jessica VanDeMar, marketing director for Visit Finger Lakes

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone shocked the theater world with a series of incendiary remarks in an interview with the New Yorker. Some of LuPone's fans have responded with ambivalence, saying they love her work, even if they don't love... her. So how should art consumers consider the creator of the art? Where should the line be drawn? Is there a difference between consuming art created by a deceased artists, versus a living artist?

Our guests discuss it:

  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM, and music coordinator for the Little Cafe
  • Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
  • Thomas Warfield, director of dance at RIT and inaugural professor of practice at NTID

