12:00 CariFest: Culture, Identity, and Celebration

1:00 River otters in Rochester: A conservation success story

This year marks the 39th anniversary of CariFest, Rochester’s signature celebration of Caribbean heritage and unity. But beyond the costumes, music, and the food, CariFest tells a story of migration, perseverance, and the richness of cultures that have shaped this city for over a century. We’ll explore the history, the music, the meaning of Carnival, and what it means to celebrate multiculturalism at a time when immigrants and communities of color are still under threat.

In studio:



Alan Prescod, president of the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization (RWIFO)

Kadya Donadelle, vice president and parade coordinator of the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization(RWIFO)

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. The Seneca Park Zoo recently welcomed the first-ever North American river otters to be born at its facility. Zoo leaders say it's a conservation success story that has been decades in the making. It comes at a time when a shift in federal priorities has affected environmental and wildlife protections: funding cuts to USAID and a funding freeze for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have halted projects centered on animals facing various threats, including extinction. Can the local project serve as a model for continued conservation work, despite changes at the federal level?

Our guests discuss it.



David Hamilton, general curator at the Seneca Park Zoo

Larry Buckley, Ph.D., senior associate dean of the College of Science at RIT

Laura Gaenzler, community science coordinator for the Seneca Park Zoo Society

Tom Snyder, director of programming and conservation action for the Seneca Park Zoo Society

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

