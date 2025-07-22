© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Social Media Warning Labels

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT
12:00 Social Media Warning Labels

1:00 New York's birds of prey are at risk, but you can help

New York lawmakers have passed a bill that would require mental health warning labels on social media platforms with “addictive” design. It's a first-in-the-nation move. Supporters say it’s a necessary step to protect young users. Critics question whether warning labels will have any real impact. Racquel and her guests explore the potential consequences of the legislation, what the research says about tech and mental health, and how families are navigating an increasingly digital world.

Our guests:

  • Kathleen P. Allen, PhD, researcher, educator, and author of "Stuck in Our Screens"
  • Noelle Evans, education reporter for WXXI News
  • Julie Scelfo, founder and executive director of Mothers Against Media Addiction(MAMA)

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons in New York State are in danger. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, both species were pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat loss and the pesticide DDT. Thanks to conservation efforts in recent years, their populations have grown, but eagles and falcons are still at risk. This hour, our guests help us understand the threats facing local birds of prey and how humans are helping or hindering their survival.

Our guests:

  • Veronica Volk, senior producer and editor for WXXI News
  • Amy Mahar, biologist in the Bureau of Wildlife for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
  • June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
