Social Media Warning Labels

New York's birds of prey are at risk, but you can help

New York lawmakers have passed a bill that would require mental health warning labels on social media platforms with “addictive” design. It's a first-in-the-nation move. Supporters say it’s a necessary step to protect young users. Critics question whether warning labels will have any real impact. Racquel and her guests explore the potential consequences of the legislation, what the research says about tech and mental health, and how families are navigating an increasingly digital world.

Our guests:



Kathleen P. Allen, PhD, researcher, educator, and author of "Stuck in Our Screens"

Noelle Evans, education reporter for WXXI News

Julie Scelfo, founder and executive director of Mothers Against Media Addiction(MAMA)

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons in New York State are in danger. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, both species were pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat loss and the pesticide DDT. Thanks to conservation efforts in recent years, their populations have grown, but eagles and falcons are still at risk. This hour, our guests help us understand the threats facing local birds of prey and how humans are helping or hindering their survival.

Our guests:



Veronica Volk, senior producer and editor for WXXI News

Amy Mahar, biologist in the Bureau of Wildlife for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society

