© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Funding cuts to public media

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Chris Hastings will be the next President and CEO of WXXI Public Media. He comes to Rochester from Boston, where he had an executive role at public media organization GBH. Hastings joins WXXI on November 11, and will succeed Norm Silverstein, who is retiring after more than 28 years in the position.
WXXI
/
provided photo
Chris Hastings will be the next President and CEO of WXXI Public Media. He comes to Rochester from Boston, where he had an executive role at public media organization GBH. Hastings joins WXXI on November 11, and will succeed Norm Silverstein, who is retiring after more than 28 years in the position.

12:00 Funding cuts to public media

1:00 New research and treatment for Parkinson’s disease

We discuss what’s next for public media. Congress has zeroed out funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This means less support for public radio, TV and digital media across the country. We discuss what the rescission means for WXXI. WXXI CEO president and CEO Chris Hastings has said the funding cut is serious but has also asserted “we’re not going anywhere.” Chris joins host Racquel Stephen to discuss the future and to hear your questions and comments.

In studio:

  • Chris Hastings, President and CEO of WXXI Public Media

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. We discuss the FDA-approved Parkinson’s treatment, called adaptive brain stimulation. According to the University of California San Francisco, the treatment uses an implanted device to continually monitor the brain for symptoms of Parkinson's and then delivers electric pulses to keep those symptoms in check. In New York, a new statewide patient registry supports research into finding a cure. This hour, our guests discuss these developments and offer ideas about how to best support patients and caregivers.

In studio:

  • Ruth Schneider, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders and the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Yvonne Hylton, co-founder, director, and webmistress of the Rochester Parkinson Network
  • Kevin Hylton, president and co-founder of the Rochester Parkinson Network, and care partner and husband to Yvonne Hylton
  • Amy Jones, local resident living with Parkinson's, and advocate for the New York State Parkinson's Disease Registry with Rochester Women vs. Parkinson's

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.