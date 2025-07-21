12:00 Funding cuts to public media

New research and treatment for Parkinson's disease

We discuss what’s next for public media. Congress has zeroed out funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This means less support for public radio, TV and digital media across the country. We discuss what the rescission means for WXXI. WXXI CEO president and CEO Chris Hastings has said the funding cut is serious but has also asserted “we’re not going anywhere.” Chris joins host Racquel Stephen to discuss the future and to hear your questions and comments.

In studio:



Chris Hastings, President and CEO of WXXI Public Media

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. We discuss the FDA-approved Parkinson’s treatment, called adaptive brain stimulation. According to the University of California San Francisco, the treatment uses an implanted device to continually monitor the brain for symptoms of Parkinson's and then delivers electric pulses to keep those symptoms in check. In New York, a new statewide patient registry supports research into finding a cure. This hour, our guests discuss these developments and offer ideas about how to best support patients and caregivers.

In studio:



Ruth Schneider, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders and the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Yvonne Hylton, co-founder, director, and webmistress of the Rochester Parkinson Network

Kevin Hylton, president and co-founder of the Rochester Parkinson Network, and care partner and husband to Yvonne Hylton

Amy Jones, local resident living with Parkinson's, and advocate for the New York State Parkinson's Disease Registry with Rochester Women vs. Parkinson's

