12:00 Travel safety

1:00 Do we deserve success?

Going somewhere this summer? Host Racquel Stephen spends an hour discussing travel safety. Whether you’re traveling out of the country or taking a road trip with the family, there is much to consider, from state department warnings to airline safety. Racquel and guests discuss how to stay safe and healthy for summer travel.

Barry Choi, money and travel expert

Tyler Buffington, travel advisor for AAA of Western and Central New York

Mark Gruba, senior communications specialist for AAA of Western and Central New York

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A philosophy professor at SUNY Geneseo has an unusual take on whether honest and hard-working people deserve their success. Carlo Filice says the answer is, "mostly not." He understands it's controversial, and he's ready to discuss the question of who deserves what, and why.

We welcome a pointed philosophical debate about the nature of work and entitlement.

Carlo Filice, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at SUNY Geneseo

