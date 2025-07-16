© 2025 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa Orlando, Veronica Volk, Julie Williams
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT
Going somewhere this summer? Host Racquel Stephen spends an hour discussing travel safety. Whether you’re traveling out of the country or taking a road trip with the family, there is much to consider, from state department warnings to airline safety. Racquel and guests discuss how to stay safe and healthy for summer travel.

Our guests:

  • Barry Choi, money and travel expert
  • Tyler Buffington, travel advisor for AAA of Western and Central New York
  • Mark Gruba, senior communications specialist for AAA of Western and Central New York

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A philosophy professor at SUNY Geneseo has an unusual take on whether honest and hard-working people deserve their success. Carlo Filice says the answer is, "mostly not." He understands it's controversial, and he's ready to discuss the question of who deserves what, and why.

We welcome a pointed philosophical debate about the nature of work and entitlement.

Our guest:

  • Carlo Filice, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at SUNY Geneseo

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.