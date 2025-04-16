© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the new deportation policy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 16, 2025 at 11:47 PM EDT
Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference on April 4.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
12:00: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the new deportation policy   

1:00: A historic local winery gets ready to close

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported in error, and now is housed in a brutal prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration says it can't do anything to help him. Vice President JD Vance says that critics calling for Abrego Garcia's return will not be satisfied no matter what the administration does; Vance says the administration has to move quickly to facilitate the mass deportation that they promised voters. We discuss it with our guests:

  • Jill Paperno, local attorney
  • Irene Sanchez, executive director of WNY Coalition of Farmworkers Serving Agencies, Inc.
  • Don Thompson, constitutional attorney

Then in our second hour, Hunt Country Vineyards is one of the pioneering wineries of the Finger Lakes, and come 2026, it will cease to exist as a wine producer. The new generation of owners have made the painful decision to end the winery. Dozens of other Finger Lakes wineries will soon face similar decisions, as owners age out of the grinding work demands. Hunt Country will transition into other sustainable farming and business endeavors, and we discuss it with our guests:

  • Suzanne Hunt, co-owner of Hunt County Vineyards
  • Matt Kelly, co-owner of Hunt County Vineyards
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
