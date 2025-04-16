12:00: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the new deportation policy

1:00: A historic local winery gets ready to close

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported in error, and now is housed in a brutal prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration says it can't do anything to help him. Vice President JD Vance says that critics calling for Abrego Garcia's return will not be satisfied no matter what the administration does; Vance says the administration has to move quickly to facilitate the mass deportation that they promised voters. We discuss it with our guests:



Jill Paperno, local attorney

Irene Sanchez, executive director of WNY Coalition of Farmworkers Serving Agencies, Inc.

Don Thompson, constitutional attorney

Then in our second hour, Hunt Country Vineyards is one of the pioneering wineries of the Finger Lakes, and come 2026, it will cease to exist as a wine producer. The new generation of owners have made the painful decision to end the winery. Dozens of other Finger Lakes wineries will soon face similar decisions, as owners age out of the grinding work demands. Hunt Country will transition into other sustainable farming and business endeavors, and we discuss it with our guests:

