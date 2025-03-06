The UR men's squash team is nationally ranked, so why don't more people know about it?

The University of Rochester is well-known as one of the world’s leading research universities. But one of its other programs has also made a name for itself.

The UR men’s squash team is ranked 14th out 34 collegiate squash teams nationally. The Yellow Jackets also won their sixth straight Liberty League title for the second time in the program’s history. UR was the only undefeated team in the Liberty League, a conference made up of six other colleges like Vassar and St. Lawrence that compete against one another.

The University of Rochester started its program in 1958, giving it time to develop its reputation.

The first United States squash association was formed in 1904 – over 120 years ago. Yet many of its biggest devotees, including University of Rochester squash player Jake Koeppel , have said the sport still has a lot of growth to do nationally.

Koeppel, 22, started playing squash at three years old. He said the biggest problem limiting the sport’s growth is access.

“Tennis, you can find public courts everywhere,” Koeppel said. “Squash is one of those sports where you need a court — a proper court — to play. It's kind of hard for a lot of people who don't have the financial means to do it.”

Koeppel added squash isn’t one of “America’s sports” like football or baseball and that it’s more prominent in European countries like Spain and England , and other countries like Malaysia.

Squash started in England in 1830 and began growing in other countries around the world before reaching the United States in the early 1900s.

Myer Lee / WXXI Ten of the men's squash team's 14 players are from outside the US, where people have better access to the sport.

Ten of the 14 players on University of Rochester’s men’s squash team are from countries like Egypt, China and El Salvador.

University of Rochester player Arnav Mandhana said he didn’t even know there was a team from El Salvador.

He is from India and has played squash for 12 years. He said he’s passionate about squash because it helped improve his health. For that, he’s indebted and grateful, he said.

Squash is flourishing back home, he said.

“Squash is one of those sports where people are seeing a lot of opportunity,” Mandhana said. “I think it's grown in level and in the number of players a lot since I started playing, for sure.”

Squash will make its Olympic debut in the 2028 games in Los Angeles.