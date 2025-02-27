© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 27, 2025 at 12:08 AM EST
12:00: Senator Jeremy Cooney on what's next for Rochester's airport and air travel in the region

1:00: A philosopher challenges the idea that hard-working Americans deserve to be successful

Why do so many Rochesterians drive to Buffalo or even Toronto to catch a flight? State Senator Jeremy Cooney recently wrote about "airport leakage" and his desire to bring more direct flights to the Rochester airport. He's the chair of the Senate's transportation committee, and he wants big changes to how we travel — especially in the Rochester region. We talk about air travel, nonstop flying, and even VTOLs (vertical takeoff and landing vehicles). Our guests:

  • Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Andrew Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

Then in our second hour, a philosophy professor at SUNY Geneseo has a rather unusual take on whether honest and hard-working people deserve their success. Carlo Filice says the answer is, "mostly not." He understands it's controversial, and he's ready to discuss the question of who deserves what, and why. Filice explores this theme in ethics classes, and in a new essay. So why does he argue against the notion that hard-working people deserve good things? We welcome a pointed philosophical debate about the nature of work and entitlement.

  • Carlo Filice, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at SUNY Geneseo
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
