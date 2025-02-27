A philosopher challenges the idea that hard-working Americans deserve to be successful

WXXI News

A philosophy professor at SUNY Geneseo has a rather unusual take on whether honest and hard-working people deserve their success. Carlo Filice says the answer is, "mostly not."

He understands it's controversial, and he's ready to discuss the question of who deserves what, and why. Filice explores this theme in ethics classes, and in a new essay.

So why does he argue against the notion that hard-working people deserve good things? We welcome a pointed philosophical debate about the nature of work and entitlement.

Our guest:

