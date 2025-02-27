© 2025 WXXI News
A philosopher challenges the idea that hard-working Americans deserve to be successful

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:42 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is wearing glasses, a grey ballcap, red button-down shirt and blue tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Carlo Felice on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 27, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A philosophy professor at SUNY Geneseo has a rather unusual take on whether honest and hard-working people deserve their success. Carlo Filice says the answer is, "mostly not."

He understands it's controversial, and he's ready to discuss the question of who deserves what, and why. Filice explores this theme in ethics classes, and in a new essay.

So why does he argue against the notion that hard-working people deserve good things? We welcome a pointed philosophical debate about the nature of work and entitlement.

Our guest:

  • Carlo Filice, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at SUNY Geneseo

